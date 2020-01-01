Accurate Forward & Reverse
JSON Available Formats: JSON, XML, GeoJSON 
{
    "data": [
        {
            "latitude": 40.755884,
            "longitude": -73.978504,
            "name": "565 5 Ave",
            "type": "address",
            "number": "565",
            "street": "5 Ave",
            "postal_code": "10017",
            "confidence": 1,
            "region": "New York",
            "region_code": "NY",
            "administrative_area": null,
            "neighbourhood": "Midtown East",
            "country": "United States",
            "country_code": "USA",
            "label": "565 5 Ave, Manhattan, New York, NY, USA",
            "map_url": "https://map.positionstack.com/export/embed.html?bbox=-73.978004,40.756384,-73.979004,40.755384&layer=mapnik&marker=40.755884,-73.978504",
            "country_module": {
                "latitude": "39.44325637817383",
                "longitude": "-98.95733642578125",
                "common_name": "United States",
                "official_name": "United States of America",
                "capital": "Washington D.C.",
                "flag": "🇺🇸",
                "area": 9372610,
                "landlocked": false,
                "independent": true,
                "global": {
                    "alpha2": "US",
                    "alpha3": "USA",
                    "numeric_code": "840",
                    "region": "Americas",
                    "subregion": "Northern America",
                    "region_code": "019",
                    "subregion_code": "021",
                    "world_region": "AMER",
                    "continent_name": "North America",
                    "continent_code": "NA"
                },
                "dial": {
                    "calling_code": "1",
                    "national_prefix": "1",
                    "international_prefix": "011"
                },
                "currencies": [
                    {
                        "symbol": "$",
                        "code": "USD",
                        "name": "US Dollar",
                        "numeric": 840,
                        "minor_unit": 2
                    }
                ],
                "languages": {
                    "eng": "English"
                }
            },
            "sun_module": {
                "rise": {
                    "time": 1575633924,
                    "astronomical": 1575628051,
                    "civil": 1575632092,
                    "nautical": 1575630040
                },
                "set": {
                    "time": 1575667704,
                    "astronomical": 1575673576,
                    "civil": 1575669535,
                    "nautical": 1575671587
                },
                "transit": 1575650814
            },
            "timezone_module": {
                "name": "America/New_York",
                "offset_sec": -18000,
                "offset_string": "-05:00"
            }
        ]
    }
}

