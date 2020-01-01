Real-Time Geocoding Geocode any global address or set of coordinates in real-time and look up location components, country and timezone data, and plenty more.

Scalable Infrastructure Our API is powered by scalable apilayer cloud infrastructure, handling billions of geocode requests with response times between 10 and 100 ms.

Worldwide Coverage Take advantage of an extensive set of worldwide geocoding data, sourced from high-quality data vendors and updated multiple times per day.