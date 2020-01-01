{ "data": [ { "latitude": 40.755884, "longitude": -73.978504, "name": "565 5 Ave", "type": "address", "number": "565", "street": "5 Ave", "postal_code": "10017", "confidence": 1, "region": "New York", "region_code": "NY", "administrative_area": null, "neighbourhood": "Midtown East", "country": "United States", "country_code": "USA", "label": "565 5 Ave, Manhattan, New York, NY, USA", "map_url": "https://map.positionstack.com/export/embed.html?bbox=-73.978004,40.756384,-73.979004,40.755384&layer=mapnik&marker=40.755884,-73.978504", "country_module": { "latitude": "39.44325637817383", "longitude": "-98.95733642578125", "common_name": "United States", "official_name": "United States of America", "capital": "Washington D.C.", "flag": "🇺🇸", "area": 9372610, "landlocked": false, "independent": true, "global": { "alpha2": "US", "alpha3": "USA", "numeric_code": "840", "region": "Americas", "subregion": "Northern America", "region_code": "019", "subregion_code": "021", "world_region": "AMER", "continent_name": "North America", "continent_code": "NA" }, "dial": { "calling_code": "1", "national_prefix": "1", "international_prefix": "011" }, "currencies": [ { "symbol": "$", "code": "USD", "name": "US Dollar", "numeric": 840, "minor_unit": 2 } ], "languages": { "eng": "English" } }, "sun_module": { "rise": { "time": 1575633924, "astronomical": 1575628051, "civil": 1575632092, "nautical": 1575630040 }, "set": { "time": 1575667704, "astronomical": 1575673576, "civil": 1575669535, "nautical": 1575671587 }, "transit": 1575650814 }, "timezone_module": { "name": "America/New_York", "offset_sec": -18000, "offset_string": "-05:00" } ] } }
For full documentation, integration guides and code examples, visit our API documentation. API Documentation
Start geocoding today with any programming language of your choice — it's free Sign Up Free